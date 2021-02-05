Experts say more self-care can help prevent heart disease in women

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – People across the Upstate are participating in National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for heart disease.

According to the CDC, every 36 seconds one person dies from heart disease and it’s the leading cause of death in the United States.

The disease mainly impacts African Americans and women. Experts say this could be due to neglecting self care, increased stress and avoiding doctors visits.

Data released by the American Heart Association shows that out of the over 800,000 Americans that lost their lives to heart disease almost most 300,000 of those people were women.

Doctors say living an unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise, being overweight and smoking are just a few of the risk factors that can lead to this deadly disease.

“It can sneak up on you. It can happen to anybody. You could be walking around with high blood pressure right now. The best thing to do is to have someone check out your blood pressure on a regular basis, make sure that you’re actually visiting the doctor to take care of yourself and that you’re having any tests that need to be done,” Kelly Wilkins, executive director at the American Heart Association Upstate S.C.

Wilkins said self care is the key to avoiding heart disease. Activities such as exercising regularly, visiting the doctor, reducing stress and eating a healthy diet contribute to a healthier heart.

According to the CDC, some of the symptoms of heart disease include:

Dull, heavy or sharp chest pain or discomfort

Pain in neck, jaw or throat

Pain in upper abdomen or back

Symptoms of stroke or heart attack

Doctors urge people who are experiencing any of the symptoms of heart disease, to visit a healthcare provider immediately.

For the entire month of February the upstate American Heart Association will have new activities and resources on their website.

