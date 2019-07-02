Experts say safety and fun make for perfect 4th of July

Fireworks, cookouts and water sports can be fun fourth of July activities but can also be dangerous when safety isn’t a concern. 

Nurse practitioners and nutritionists from from Bon Secours St Francis said you can do this by taking care when you’re outside in the heat. 

Experts recommend you spend time outdoors equipped with sun screen and bug spray to avoid burns and bites from disease carrying bugs. 

Nurse practitioners said firework accidents cause many patients to end up in the Emergency Room, so reading directions is a must or better yet see a show put on by professionals. 

Nutritionists said dehydration can lead to heat stroke or heat exhaustion so drinking enough water and taking breaks from the heat helps prevent this. 

For more information, you can visit https://www.fda.gov/food or https://bonsecours.com/greenville

