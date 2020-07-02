Experts share tips to prevent ‘mask-ne’, mask related skin issues

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – With many cities in South Carolina establishing their own mask requirements, some people are seeing an increase in mask- related skin issues.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, masks can be irritating to the skin. They released tips on how to prevent mask- related rashes, acne or peeling skin.

Make sure the mask isn’t fitted too tightly on skin

Routinely wash masks

Establish a skincare routine to remove dirt, bacteria and sweat

Skip wearing makeup if possible, or wear “oil free” makeup

Take a 15 minute break every 4 hours

Apply petroleum jelly to lips to prevent dryness and cracking

Stephanie McChesney, esthetician at Skin by Stephanie, said the products you use and ingredients in them play a vital role in the health of your skin.

To start, she recommends a routine with products free of harsh chemicals and should include a cleanser, exfoliant, mask, and an SPF moisturizer.

The ADA encourages people to stay away from products with harsh ingredients especially if they’ve never used them in the past.

“Salicylic is one that is good. Ones not to have are sulfites, benzoyl peroxide or parabens,” McChesney said.

For more information about mask related skincare please head over to the ADA website.