Experts urge citizens to take time to unplug from social media amid election

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With Americans all across the country anticipating the results of the presidential election, stress is at an all time high.

Crisis and suicide hotlines are seeing an uptick in the amount of people contacting them about the election, and social media is now flooded with opinions about what the future holds.

Dr. Carson Felkel, system medical director for behavioral health at Bon Secours said it’s important to take care of yourself and take some time to unplug.

“Its really important that people unplug. This constant swiping or looking at your social media or Twitter feed will get you down. These messages are catastrophic and they will begin to make you feel depressed and paranoid so you have to unplug,” Felkel said.

Experts urge people feeling depressed or uneasy to make changes such as going on walks or finding a hobby and committing to it, sooner than later to prevent a possible downward spiral.

“It’s going to take time to adjust if your candidate doesn’t win. If you feel like life’s not worth living anymore or you feel like you don’t want to wake up, those would be times when you need to talk to your primary care provider or a therapist,” Felkel said.

Here are a few resources for those who are looking to seek help due to post-election fatigue:

HopeLine Crisis Intervention – Call OR Text: 919-231-4525 or 877-235-452

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK

The NAMI HelpLine– 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)

For additional resources, click here.