Experts warn Cyber Monday shoppers to watch for scammers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Last year on Cyber Monday, consumers spent a record-breaking $7.9 billion on online purchases, and this year, Adobe analysts expected the day to generate over $9 billion in sales with more than 900 retailers offering Cyber Monday deals.

However, that means more online shopping means thieves will be watching for package deliveries.

Experts are offering some advice to protect your purchases. They suggest you consider installing a doorbell camera, and say it may be safer to have your packages delivered to your workplace.

Other options include picking up packages at the United States Post Office, UPS or FedEx stores or Amazon lockers.

Packages can also be sent with a signature release.

Adobe analysts recommend that shoppers check to see if stores offer discounts for in-store pickups rather than shipping to your house.

Analytics show that the busiest time for online shoppers on Cyber Monday, known as the “golden hour of shopping,” is between 10:00 P.M. and 1:00 A.M. ET. Experts say that’s a good time to check your inbox to catch any last minute deals.

Cyber Monday is also a good time to buy a television if you’re looking for one, according to experts, who say TV’s are marked down an average of 19 percent today.

To prevent scammers from stealing your personal information, Better Business Bureau experts suggest keeping all operating systems, programs, and apps up to date.

They also say to make sure that websites use the correct spelling of a business name and have legitimate customer service numbers before making a purchase.

Anti-virus software can also help and you should keep a close eye on the web address on your browser and make sure your wireless network is secure before making a purchase, because scammers can create websites that look similar to brand sites.

A secure website starts with HTTPS:// and not just HTTP://.

You are urged to price check before you buy and remember that if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Finally, BBB experts say to use your credit card, because if any shady charges turn up later, you can dispute them. Debit cards do not offer the same protection.

If you have any questions, check the Better Business Bureau’s website.