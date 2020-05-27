Extra safety measures in place as folks return to airports

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – As restrictions are continuing to be lifted, there’s been a slight uptick in the amount of folks flying.

7 News spoke with those at GSP International Airport about the changes they’ve made to make sure you feel safe while traveling.

“More folks coming back, the stay-at-home orders being lifted, so that just means it’s time to be even more vigilant about taking care of one another,” Michelle Fleming, with GSP International Airport, said.

Those who work at GSP International Airport said the safety of passengers has always been their top priority, but especially right now. So, they’ve upped their game.

“Enhanced cleanings, stronger products, more frequent cleanings throughout the terminal,” Fleming said.

If you walk through the terminal at GSP, you’ll find lots of hand sanitizing stations and signage to remind folks to wash their hands and stay socially distant from one another.

They’re also offering additional digital options and encourage passengers to utilize mobile boarding passes so that contact with others is limited.

“If you have a question about your travel or a particular reservation, you can text in and you don’t have to interact with anybody at all,” Fleming said. “Start your journey and get on your plane with very little person-to-person interaction, so everyone is as safe as possible.”

GSP’s text line is (864) 485-8885.

They also have plastic shields up in high-traffic areas, and all airport and airline employees are required to wear face masks.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to wear them inside the building as well, as they must have them on a plane.

“Currently, all airlines that fly out of GSP do mandate face masks,” Fleming said.

Along with a mask, there are other new items you can take with you on your flight.

“A larger bottle of hand sanitizer and wet wipes are allowed in your carry-on bag,” Fleming said.

One woman who was hesitant about flying at first told 7 News she was happy with the measures in place–both on the plane and at the airport.

“Social distancing where no one sat beside you in the way they had you situated in the aisles,” Ayanna Lee-Davis said. “Now that I’ve really tested the waters–even coming to a smaller airport like this–and I see how they can handle the situation, I felt safe.”

For more information on the safety measures that have been implemented at GSP, click here.