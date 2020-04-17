Eye doctors warn home-schoolers to protect eyes

School children of all ages are spending a lot more time on screens during these days of home schooling, and eye doctors are warning there are important steps you need to take to protect their eyes.

Optometrists advize parents to make sure children are sitting an arms length from their screens.

They say if you can give your screen a “high five” you are sitting too close.

Also, when we use digital devices we tend to blink 60% less. So to prevent dryness, discomfort and blurr, it’s important to take blinking breaks.

“We actually recommend something called the 20 20 20 rule. So every 20 minutes looking 20 feet away for about 20 seconds and doing a couple big blinks. And with kids doing reading adn being on teh computer for a long amount of time you might want to also incorporate that with some body movement, too, getting the blood flowing,” said Dr. Justine O’Dell.

Optometrists like O’Dell say all the screen time over many weeks could lead to changes in vision, so it’s important to follow up with a visit to the eye doctor to check for nearsightedness.