Eye on the Storm: Hurricane season by the experts

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – You can’t change the weather, but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye on the Storm.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., weather teams from Atlantic Storm markets will keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.

The weather teams will take you through hurricane season, beginning in June and going through October.

On June 19’s show, Meteorologist Malachi Rodgers will be joined by meteorologists from Nexstar stations WNCN in Raleigh, North Carolina, WAVY in Norfolk, Virginia and WSAV in Savannah, Georgia.

Malachi will be discussing early hurricane season hazards and tropical systems that our team will be watching for the Carolinas. He will also touch on safety tips and how to prepare for those situations.

