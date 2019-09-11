Eye on the Storm: Meteorologists discuss Hurricane Dorian’s impacts

▶ CLICK TO WATCH NOW

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – You can’t change the weather, but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye on the Storm.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., weather teams from different storm markets will keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.

The weather teams will take you through hurricane season, going through October.

This week, meteorologists from WNCN in Raleigh, N.C., WAVY in Norfolk, Va. and WBTW in Myrtle Beach, S.C. will look at three systems in the Atlantic Basin as well as Hurricane Dorian’s impacts.