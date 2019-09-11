Eye on the Storm: Meteorologists discuss Hurricane Dorian’s impacts

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

▶ CLICK TO WATCH NOW

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – You can’t change the weather, but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye on the Storm.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., weather teams from different storm markets will keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.

The weather teams will take you through hurricane season, going through October.

This week, meteorologists from WNCN in Raleigh, N.C., WAVY in Norfolk, Va. and WBTW in Myrtle Beach, S.C. will look at three systems in the Atlantic Basin as well as Hurricane Dorian’s impacts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store