F-16 hospital flyovers thanking SC healthcare workers, first responders set for Monday in the Upstate

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, U.S. fighter aircraft F-16 perform aerobatic maneuvers on the last day of Aero India 2019 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India. The Trump administration has informed Congress it plans to sell F-16 fighters worth $8 billion to Taiwan in a move that will inflame already high tensions with China. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC (WSPA) – If you hear fighter jets in and around the Upstate on Monday, don’t be concerned.

According to a news release, F-16 fighter jets will honor the state’s medical professionals and first responders with a round-the-state flyover at various times Monday.

“People can catch a glimpse of the F-16s as the Swamp Fox pilots fly over 22 hospitals across the Upstate,” according to the release. “Anyone living around these hospitals should see and hear the jets late morning Monday.

The following are the approximate times of the flyover locations:

Edgefield – Edgefield County Healthcare – 11:00-11:15

Greenwood – Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital – 11:05-11:20

Greenwood – Self Regional Healthcare- 11:05-11:20

Abbeville – Abbeville Area Medical Center – 11:05-11:20

Anderson – AnMed Health Medical Center – 11:10-11:25

Seneca – Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital – 11:15-11:30

Pickens – AnMed Health Cannon- 11:15-11:30

Easley – Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital – 11:15-11:30

Travelers Rest – Prisma Health North Greenville Long Term Acute Care Hospital – 11:20-11:35

Greenville – St. Francis Downtown – 11:20-11:35

Greenville – Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital – 11:20-11:35

Greenville- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital/St. Francis Eastside – 11:20-11:35

Greer- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital – 11:25-11:40

Greer – Pelham Medical Center – 11:25-11:40

Simpsonsville – Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital – 11:25-11:40

Clinton – Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital – 11:30- 11:45

Spartanburg – Spartanburg Medical Center – 11:35-11:50

Gaffney – Cherokee Medical Center – 11:40-11:55

Rock Hill – Piedmont Medical Center – 11:45-12:00

Chester- MUSC Health Chester Medical Center – 11:50-12:05

Union – Union Medical Center – 11:50-12:05

Newberry – Newberry County Memorial Hospital – 11:55-12:10

According to the release, the flyovers were coordinated as part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE, saluting those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, said.