FAA grounds Boeing 737 MAX jets Video

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) - Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircrafts are grounded while the Federal Aviation Administration investigates two crashes involving the aircrafts. Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport is not affected by the grounding, according to an airport spokesperson; however, some connecting flights through hubs like Atlanta and Charlotte may be.

None of the people 7 News spoke with a GSP Wednesday afternoon were affected. For the most part, they said they think keeping the aircrafts out of the skies is a good idea.

"I was worried for a week about what plane I was going to be flying on," said passenger Audrey Markowitz.

A statement from Southwest Airlines said the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircrafts account for less than five percent of their daily flights. For American Airlines, they make up a little more than one percent of their flights, according to the airline's data. United Airlines said it operates about 40 flights a day with the affected aircrafts, and they do not expect the grounding to cause a significant operational impact. All of the airlines are complying with the FAA's order.

"I feel more secure knowing that they're doing every precaution that they can, so I think that's a good idea," said traveler Kirstin Bliss.

Boeing released a statement saying it has full confidence in the safety of these planes, but they are supporting the FAA's decision out of an abundance of caution.



