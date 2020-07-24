FAA orders emergency engine checks of parked Boeing 737s

FILE- In this May 24, 2018, file photo a Delta Air Lines passenger jet plane, a Boeing 737-900 model, approaches Logan Airport in Boston. Airlines are seeing a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in recent days as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, and they are responding by slashing flights and freezing hiring. Normally airlines try to lure reluctant customers by discounting fares, but that won’t work in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FAA is telling airlines to inspect and if necessary fix engines on popular Boeing 737 jets after four reports of engines shutting down during flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration order affects about 2,000 twin-engine passenger jets in the United States.

The FAA says operators must inspect any 737 that has been parked for at least seven days because of reports that engine valves can become stuck in the open position.

Passenger jets have two or more engines, and multiple engine failures are rare.

But it has happened, including the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson.”