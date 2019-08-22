FAA: Plane found in Mount Mitchell following crash

MOUNT MITCHELL, N.C. (WSPA) – A plane that departed from Greenville Thursday afternoon was found crashed in Mount Mitchell.

FAA spokesperson Kathleen Bergen said the pilot of the Cirrus SR22 reported weather-related problems before losing contact with air traffic control just before 1 p.m.

After losing contact, the plane was reported missing.

The plane was later found on a ridge in Mount Mitchell.

Bergen said at least two people were on board and rescued from the plane.

The plane departed from Donaldson Center Airport in Greenville and was headed to Medina Municipal Airport in Ohio.