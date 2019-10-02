Facebook feature could help those struggling with suicidal thoughts

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – According to the CDC in 2017 more than 830 people in South Carolina committed suicide.

It’s important to know that there is help available not only by phone, but on social media.

Lisa Pappis has turned her heartbreak into advocacy.

She now uses her time and energy to people struggling with their mental health.

“I just remember the last time I hugged my son and I just had no idea,” Pappis said.

Pappis said her son Cameron was a huge Tennessee Vols fan and loved going to concerts.

He committed suicide while he was a student at Wofford.

“I guess my message for people would be if you’re struggling is to talk to somebody and get help because there is somebody out there for somebody,” Pappis said.

Pappis said she didn’t notice any signs that her son was a danger to himself.

Pappis ,who also lost her mother to suicide, urges everyone to be observant of their family members and friends whether they share their struggles in person or online.

“If you even think someone is having some trouble ask them are you thinking of taking your life is there something else going on that we can talk about,” Pappis said.

Facebook has a feature in their help center that will give you advice if you think someone has suicidal thoughts.

The social media platform will also contact you if a friend is worried about you and give you the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Pappis said no matter how someone gets help the important part is to talk to someone.

“Someone who they feel cannot judge them so call the 1-800 number and talk to someone that you have no idea who it is sometimes that works out better for people,” Pappis said.

The suicide lifeline is open 24 -7.

To learn more about the Facebook help center feature click here.

You can also click here to find more mental health resources in Spartanburg.

