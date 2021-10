FILE – This Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 file photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in New York. Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think individual users, along with social media companies, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. That’s according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press—NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) — Teams at Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp took to Twitter to announce they’re working to fix issues that happened on Friday.

Some users were reporting difficulties with accessing the app. This is the second time the social media trio experienced technical issues this week.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 8, 2021