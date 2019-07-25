Facebook post by Spartanburg County Sheriff draws reaction

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, reposted what he describes as patriotic comments on his personnel Facebook page.

With more than one thousand comments those for and against are weighing in about it.

The Sheriff says he read the post thoroughly before he reposted it and he stands by it, he describes himself as an American who loves his country.

Sheriff Wright has served the Spartanburg community for many years and says his recent Facebook repost talks about America being a great place, he points out that to burn a flag is to insult every soldier that fought for this country.

One section in the repost reads, “Immigrants not Americans must adapt, take it or leave it.” the Sheriff says his intention was not to offend, but he wants people to appreciate the freedoms that we have in this country and to learn the language, if you live in this country. Sheriff Wright says, ultimately it helps law-enforcement help you.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says, “No one should worry about how I do my job because I’ve said it time and time again and I truly believe this when I’m working and you dial 911 it doesn’t matter to me if you agree with me if you like me vote for me none of that matters it matters that were able to communicate with you and actually help you and figure out what the problems are.”

The sheriff also acknowledged that he works with people with various ethnic backgrounds and while his intention was not to offend, he has an open door policy, if they want to talk about the post.

Sheriff Wright says, “we have a pretty open dialogue around here especially when it comes to Facebook stuff we talk…. we talk quite a bit and I promise you the men and women who work here if they had a problem with it they would let me know about it they would email me, text me and say hey I’d like to talk about this post.”

We reached out to several local organizations for comment about the Sheriffs post, they have not returned our calls.