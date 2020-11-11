Failing rate triples for Greenville County students

A teacher leads her students into an elementary school in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Tuesday. The coronavirus is infecting a rising number of American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears driven by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–Greenville county schools are on the path to bring more students back to the classroom. They say in-person learning is more effective, and recent numbers reflect that. There has been a drastic increase in “F” grades on report cards.

At a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that more and more students are seeing failing marks their report cards.

“We have had three times as many failing grades so far this year as compared to the same time period last year,” district spokesperson Tim Waller said.

Waller says this is largely in part to virtual students not handing in assignments.

“Some students don’t have a parent there guiding them or monitoring their progress,” Waller said.

“I believe there’s a big disparity between parents who can afford to help their kids in this time, and people who can’t,” parent Martha Durham said.

She has children in the district and says she suspects if left to their own devices, they’d be in the same situation.

“In addition to doing our jobs and having tutors we’re there almost daily going ok what’s going on here what’s going on there,” Durham said.

Waller said the district is giving students the option to turn in their missed assignments, and also providing extra help before, during, and after regular school hours.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to get everyone back on track,” Waller said.

Additionally, the district continues to bring more students back to in-person learning.

“At the end of the day students perform much better in the classroom, we’ve just got to figure out a safe way to get them there,” Waller said.

In the meantime, Durham, who is also a psychologist, suggests parents check in with their kids and the teachers to make sure everything is on track and to ask for help if it’s needed.

“I just think we need grace right now for everybody, a soft place to land for all these students,” Durham said.