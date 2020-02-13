Fair Play man faces drug trafficking, weapons charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a Fair Play man on several charges including drug trafficking and weapons charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy saw a burgundy Mercendes-Benz traveling with a 45 day plate which was no longer used in South Carolina and initiated a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

The traffic stop happened on E.S. 6th Street in Seneca.

When the deputy made contact with the driver, Taylor Richard Kilburn, 27, they detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Kilburn also told the deputy that there was no insurance on the vehicle and that the only paperwork he could give the deputy was the vehicle’s title.

A search of the vehicle occurred and the deputy found two firearms inside the vehicle, and one of those firearms came back as stolen.

An amount of drugs was also found inside the vehicle as well.

Kilburn was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of cocaine, two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol, one count of possession of a stolen weapon and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains at this time.