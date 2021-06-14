Fairy Tale Exploration is focus of newest exhibit at Upcountry History Museum

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the latest exhibit at the Upcountry History Museum meant to engage children’s imagination and creativity; Once Upon A Time: Exploring the World of Fairy Tales.

The exhibition is bilingual translated throughout the stations in English and Spanish and is the first nationally touring exhibition devoted exclusively to fairy tales according go Education and Program Manager Kristen Pace.

Children can interact with the different stations of the exhibit like sliding down the beanstalk at the “Jack and the Beanstalk” display or sitting on the royal throne at the “Anansi and the Talking Melon” display.

Each story is from a different part of the world. “Beauty and the Beast” (France), “Jack and the Beanstalk” (England), “Anansi and the Talking Melon” (Ghana), “Cinderella” (France), “Lon Po Po” (aka: “Little Red Riding Hood,” China), and “The Elves and the Shoemaker” (Germany)

The exhibition is for children ages 3-10 years old but can still appeal to the grown-ups who can remember fondly these beloved stories that were a major part of their childhoods, too.

The Upcountry History Museum is located at 540 Buncombe St., in Greenville, S.C. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; and beginning June 6, Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 864-467-3100 or visit www.upcountryhistory.org.

The museum is also offering summer camps. There are two week long and two one day camps open to ages 6-12. Each week long camp has a 16 visitor capacity. One day camps, a 12 camper limit.

The cost for the camps is $150 per UHM Member and $170 for non-members and discounts are available to families with multiple children.

Week long camps include “Myths and Legends”, “STEAM Week” South Carolina, Naturally”, and “CSI Greenville” all 9-12 noon.

During toddler time and family fun days at the museum there will also be visits by specific princesses like Ariel and Repunzel for children to greet and interact with.