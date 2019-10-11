Fall for Greenville kicks off

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Fall for Greenville officially kicked off Friday evening in downtown Greenville!

Vendors

Everyone has been talking about the delicious food people can try at the event.

With more than 40 restaurants to choose from all along Main Street, you’ll definitely want to bring your appetite!

Awards will recognize the best entrees and best desert items.

7 News’ Ayla Ferrone received some pro tips from one of the judges on what they look for when they analyze the food.

“In that first bite, for me, it’s do I say ‘Oh my God’ or just ‘wow.’ and savor it? There’s definitely something that you put a bite in. Then there’s others and you taste it and you’re like ‘Ooh, that’s unusual’ and then you realize what the chef was trying to have done,” culinary expert Risa Feldman said.

Feldman came all the way from Los Angeles to judge the event.

She also said sometimes it comes down to how the food is presented as well.

MUSIC

Kids and Safety

Fall for Greenville has been set up to be a family friendly event.

There is a children’s tent with rocking chairs set up for mothers who need to nurse. The tent also has a stocked diaper changing station.

The tent is located right off of Main Street and next to the kids’ zone.

Greenville Police offered some safety tips for keeping everyone safe.

Police said parents should take a full-body photos of your children so that you’ll know what they are wearing. Police also suggested setting a meeting place for in case your family gets separated.

Make sure phones are charged so you can immediately report if a child goes missing.

Duke Energy will be providing a charging station make sure everyone can stay connected throughout the event.

Road Closures

Fall for Greenville traffic Heading out to Fall for Greenville this afternoon and tonight? Well, expect some traffic delays, as well as road closures in and around the festival area.

Anyone heading near downtown Greenville should expect some traffic and delays as many roads have been closed for Fall for Greenville.

Some of the closures started Thursday ahead of the kickoff concert, but Friday and all weekend long there will be more of those side streets blocked off as well.

A large part of Main Street has been closed. Parts of Washington Street, Coffee Street, Laurens Street, Court Street and a lot of those connecting streets will all be shut down. Those roads will remain closed all weekend long, so they won’t open them back up until after midnight Sunday.