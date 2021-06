GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – City of Greenville officials announced that Fall for Greenville is expected to return in October.

Greenville Events and Affairs tweeted the event will happen October 8-10.

October is coming. See you on Main Street from October 8-10! #FallForGreenville pic.twitter.com/tJJIEMqECv — Greenville Events + Cultural Affairs (@gvilleevents) June 10, 2021

According to Fall for Greenville’s website, the weekend will kick-off the weekend with a concert on October 7.