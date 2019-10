Bank of America Fall for Greenville is seeking volunteers for its upcoming festival.

Volunteers are needed for the following positions:

-Beer Servers

-Wine Servers

-Ticket and Wristband Sellers

The festival is scheduled for October 11-13, 2019 in downtown Greenville.

All participating volunteers will receive an event t-shirt and one sheet of taste tickets for each day they volunteer.

To sign up, please click here.