Fall for Greenville weekend resumes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The second day of Fall for Greenville has wrapped up and tons of people from all over came out and enjoyed the festivities.

Thousands of people crowded Main Street, enjoying the 40th Fall for Greenville.

Sophie Joines, a Greenville native says, “I grew up in Greenville so Fall for Greenville was a huge thing all my life.

It’s a way for the city to bring everyone together.

Joines said, “Coming and seeing everyone all together, it honestly kind of makes me emotional because it’s really sweet and family friendly.”

This year, the festival is a little more special to some.

Adam Lindsay, who traveled from Fort Mill, says, “I know since the pandemic started these kind of events have been few and far between.”

Not just for the ones enjoying it, but also for the ones working it.

Daniel Wooley, the general manager of The Roost downtown, says Fall for Greenville has been an amazing way to serve regular customers.

Wooley says, “We’re just having a blast. We’re able to get out here, see a lot of our guests that come to the roost and eat up at our restaurant.”

Also, to recruit new ones.

Wooley, “We also get a lot of guests or customers that haven’t been they’re like where are you located at, but we’re, right up on main street at the Hyatt.. They ask about the truffle bacon mac if they can get it at the restaurant, of course they can.”

If you’re coming to Fall for Greenville the city is urging people to come early if you want a good parking spot.

All 12 city parking garages are charging five dollars for the day.

Sunday is the last day of Fall for Greenville,

The festival will start at 12 p.m. and will end at 7 p.m.