Fall for Greenville: What you need to know

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Fall for Greenville is back in action this weekend in downtown Greenville.

The festival runs Friday through Sunday, but officially kicks off on Thursday night with a Kick-Off Concert at the CPI Security Stage at the intersection of Main and Augusta streets from 6 to 10 p.m.

According to Fall for Greenville’s website, the James Radford Band will play Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by Reckless Kelly from 8:30 to 10 p.m.

Festival Hours:

Friday, Oct. 11 – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 – 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Map of the Festival grounds:

Click here to see a map of the festival or print your own guide here.

Music and Entertainment:

There are plenty of opportunities to catch a live show this weekend, as the festival offers six stages packed with musical entertainment.

Those stages include:

Carolina Chevy Stage

Live at Aloft Stage

QuikTrip Stage

Furman Jazz & Blues Stage

CPI Security Stage-Main Street at Augusta Street

Peace Center Stage on the River

For times and stage information, visit the music schedule on the event website.

Kids Activities

Looking for something to do with your kids at the festival?

The Shipt Kids’ Area, located on East Broad Street, will offers several kid-friendly activities, such as a slide, swings, kids’ rides and toddler town.

A baby changing station will also be available for families at the event.

Food and Drink

And if you’re looking for something to snack and sip on, Fall for Greenville will have plenty of options for you and your family.

See a list of all of the vendors here.

7 News at Fall for Greenville

And if you haven’t stopped by our 7 On Main studio, the festival is perfect time to drop in for a tour and meet some of our 7 News Carolina’s Family crew.

Our 7 News tent will be posted up outside of our studio, and we will be there giving away some fun goodies for those passing by.

On Saturday, we’ll be at 7 On Main from 11 a.m. to 9, and again on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

And if you see us around the festival throughout the weekend, be sure to stop and say hello!