FALL FUN: Activities for the family in the Upstate SC, Western NC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Well, there’s plenty to see and do — and even pick — right here in the Upstate and in Western North Carolina.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY
- Strawberry Hill USA
- The Shed at Cooley Farm and Café and Ice Cream, both located at 3092 Highway 11 W. in Chesnee, SC
- Fall events include a Jurassic Farm Corn Maze with three separate mazes in one, a Night Corn Maze and The Shed offers a place to pick up your pumpkins for carving.
- Greyrock Farms and Green Acres Produce
- Located at 5750 Anderson Mill Road in Moore, SC
- Pumpkin and Dairy Tours start at the beginning of September and end in October.
- Tours will offer a wagon ride, which will show participants about the dairy farm, and will also let you pick a pumpkin to take home with you. During the tour you will learn how to grow and harvest pumpkins, as well as how a dairy farm operates on a daily basis.
- Stewart Farms
- Located at 6600 SC Highway 92 in Enoree, SC
- Offers a variety of pumpkins, mums and gourds, as well as a MAiZE, wagon rides, as well as nighttime activities, such as a Nighttime Wagon Ride, and the Big Boo Haunted maize
GREENVILLE COUNTY
- Fishers Orchard
- Located at 650 Fisher Road in Greer, SC
- Fishers Orchard Fall Festival runs from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31, and offers apples, pumpkins, wagon rides, mazes and other family fun
ANDERSON COUNTY
- Denver Downs
- Located at 1515 Denver Road in Anderson, SC
- Here you’ll find multiple fall activities, including a Flashlite Maze, hayrides, a visit with farm animals, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin bowling, bonfires and food
- MADWORLD Haunted Attractions
- Located at 147 Country Manor Road in Piedmont, SC
- Offers scary haunted houses, picnic areas, bonfires, music and food
OCONEE COUNTY
- Little Cane Creek Farm
- Located at 2480 N. Highway 11 in West Union, SC
- Offers a giant corn maze, children’s play area, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, sunflower patch, food and a picnic area
- Chattooga Belle Farm
- Located at 454 Damascus Church Road in Long Creek, SC
- Offers an opportunity to pick your own fruits, including apples, as well as a walking and wagon tours of the farm
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
- Sky Top Orchard
- Located at 3403 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock, NC
- Offers tractor-pulled hayrides, a pond where you can feed the ducks, a visit with farm animals, playground area for kids, fresh apples cider, produce and fresh-made apple cider doughnuts, as well as an opportunity to pick your own apples from the orchard.
- Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard
- Located at 170 Stepp Orchard Drive in Hendersonville, NC
- Pick your own apples, up to 21 varieties, visit the farm market, apple house and bakery, as well as other farm activities
- Justus Orchard
- Located at 187 Garren Road in Hendersonville, NC
- Offers an opportunity to pick your own apples, a visit with farm animals, a Cow Train ride through the orchard for kids, as well as other sweet treats.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
- Annual Eliada Corn Maze
- Located at 2 Compton Drive in Asheville, NC
- Offers multiple kids activities including a tractor ride, corn cannons, large maze trails and a story trial.