FALL FUN: Activities for the family in the Upstate SC, Western NC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Well, there’s plenty to see and do — and even pick — right here in the Upstate and in Western North Carolina.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

  • Greyrock Farms and Green Acres Produce
    • Located at 5750 Anderson Mill Road in Moore, SC
    • Pumpkin and Dairy Tours start at the beginning of September and end in October.
    • Tours will offer a wagon ride, which will show participants about the dairy farm, and will also let you pick a pumpkin to take home with you. During the tour you will learn how to grow and harvest pumpkins, as well as how a dairy farm operates on a daily basis.
  • Stewart Farms
    • Located at 6600 SC Highway 92 in Enoree, SC
    • Offers a variety of pumpkins, mums and gourds, as well as a MAiZE, wagon rides, as well as nighttime activities, such as a Nighttime Wagon Ride, and the Big Boo Haunted maize

GREENVILLE COUNTY

ANDERSON COUNTY

  • Denver Downs
    • Located at 1515 Denver Road in Anderson, SC
    • Here you’ll find multiple fall activities, including a Flashlite Maze, hayrides, a visit with farm animals, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin bowling, bonfires and food
  • MADWORLD Haunted Attractions
    • Located at 147 Country Manor Road in Piedmont, SC
    • Offers scary haunted houses, picnic areas, bonfires, music and food

OCONEE COUNTY

  • Little Cane Creek Farm
    • Located at 2480 N. Highway 11 in West Union, SC
    • Offers a giant corn maze, children’s play area, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, sunflower patch, food and a picnic area
  • Chattooga Belle Farm
    • Located at 454 Damascus Church Road in Long Creek, SC
    • Offers an opportunity to pick your own fruits, including apples, as well as a walking and wagon tours of the farm

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

  • Sky Top Orchard
    • Located at 3403 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock, NC
    • Offers tractor-pulled hayrides, a pond where you can feed the ducks, a visit with farm animals, playground area for kids, fresh apples cider, produce and fresh-made apple cider doughnuts, as well as an opportunity to pick your own apples from the orchard.
  • Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard
    • Located at 170 Stepp Orchard Drive in Hendersonville, NC
    • Pick your own apples, up to 21 varieties, visit the farm market, apple house and bakery, as well as other farm activities
  • Justus Orchard
    • Located at 187 Garren Road in Hendersonville, NC
    • Offers an opportunity to pick your own apples, a visit with farm animals, a Cow Train ride through the orchard for kids, as well as other sweet treats.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

  • Annual Eliada Corn Maze
    • Located at 2 Compton Drive in Asheville, NC
    • Offers multiple kids activities including a tractor ride, corn cannons, large maze trails and a story trial.

