Fall is here and so are allergies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – (WSPA) Fall allergies are here and people in the Upstate are already dealing with them.

Dr. Jaime Lagos is a Physician at Allergy Partners of the Foothills.

He says 30%t of the population deals with allergies.

Dr. Lagos says allergies can cause symptoms like itching, sneezing, stuffiness and dripping.

He also says in your eyes allergies will cause watery and itchy symptoms.

Dr. Lagos says allergies could trigger people to have difficulty breathing including shortness of breath and wheezing and basically asthmatic symptoms

Pollen from trees, grass and weeds can travel in the air for miles which can cause your body to react.

Ragweed can be found on the side of roads and in fields.

Our very own meteorologist Malachi Rodgers says, “This time of year we are going to see that Ragweed concern from late Summer to mid Fall and usually that doesn’t stop until we get that first freeze of the year which for the Upstate could be late October or early November.”

Dr. Lagos says to pay attention to your symptoms to know if you have a cold or allergies.

“The allergic nose is typically going to itch and that’s the main symptom also if it’s a cold you are looking at symptoms 10 to 14 days and it will resolve as opposed to the allergic person it’s gonna keep on triggering throughout the season,” Dr. Lagos said.

