SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Kite flying can be both fun and frustrating. With fall breezes, though, an afternoon with a soaring kite can be fun for the whole family.

While kite shapes vary, the aerodynamics remain the same. In fact, the same forces that act on a kite are also acting on airplanes. The balanced forces keep steady flight: thrust, drag, weight and lift.

If any of these are out of balance, the height and speed of the kite will change. Tension on the rope can help adjust these forces to keep your kite in the sky.

Chuck Holmes is a kite enthusiast and also the organizer of Spartanburg Soaring, an annual kite festival that takes place each fall in downtown Spartanburg.

He said that when the kite is heading towards the ground, let go of the string. A kite will usually right itself. Holding onto the string until the kite crashes into the ground could cause damage.

With some care and a good, breezy forecast, you can soar to new heights with the help of a kite.