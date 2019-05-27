Fallen heroes honored on Memorial Day

America honored it’s fallen heroes today.

Veterans were honored and those we have lost in war were remembered across cities in Western North Carolina and The Upstate.

Asheville and Greenville both had services with music, speakers and veterans who told stories of their time in war.

There were veterans from the Korean War and Vietnam.

American flags were handed out while veterans saluted the stars and stripes.

Ira Kaye says cookouts and parties for Memorial Day are fine, but he doesn’t want anyone to forget the true meaning of the day.

“Remembering all of the wonderful people that have given their lives for the country not only the act of service or to those that came back but to anybody who served,” Kaye said.

