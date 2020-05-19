Jam with the Fam fundraiser goes virtual to support Children and Family Resource Center

Hendersonville, N.C. (WSPA)- The Children and Family Resource Center in Hendersonville, NC is taking their family fundraiser, online in hopes to raise money to support Western North Carolina families.

Jam with the Fam has been held at Bold Rock Cider for the last two years but because of the pandemic, will move to a premiere music event on YouTube.

Local acts include local music, storytelling, dancing and even some yoga! Organizers say this year’s line-up includes Action Figures, Johnnie, Jessica, Evan & Colin Blackwell, Billingsley, Derek Stipe, The Stipe Brothers, The Blue Ridge Busketeers, Josh Dunkin, Molly Burlett and Amanda Tant, Addie Thames, Shelbie English, Laurian Richards, Ronnie Pepper, Razzle, Mark & Hunter Warwick, YAM, Kayley Stevens, David Lehr, Harmony Seagle, and The Gathering Dark (Josh Dunkin & Steve DuRose).

Jamie Wiener with the Children and Family Resource Center said there will be storytelling, dancing, yoga, and local artists.

She would like to thank sponsors including Norm’s Minit Mart, Knox Law, First Citizen’s Bank, Blue Ridge Orthodontics, Grove Manor Flooring, & NC Printing – for their continue support even without an in-person event, and to Derek Stipe of Formation PR for helping pull this video together for your enjoyment!

Funds raised from tonight’s performances will benefit those in our care at Children & Family Resource Center. If you would like to donate please follow this link https://www.childrenandfamily.org/support/jam-with-the-fam/

To watch https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzQ6u3bhBwSHyFNYbN-IaDg