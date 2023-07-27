WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s summer fun for families who didn’t get to take a vacation this year and it’s accessible for all to come and enjoy.

Staycation 2023 is sponsored by Envision Williamston, a nonprofit whose mission is community engagement and economic development.

The campout will happen at Mineral Park next to the creek from Friday, July 28 at noon to Saturday, July 29 at noon.

Bring tents, sleeping bags or blankets to sleep in the park.

Organizers said there will be a bonfire, movie, hotdogs, popcorn, smores, candy and more.

Maple Bakery will also provide muffins along with breakfast.

Families can also take advantage of the scavenger hunt happening all week from July 24-28 where guests can look for numbered and lettered rocks and solve a puzzle.

Bring the solved puzzle, which is located at the town hall and online, to the park on Friday and have a chance to win more than 100 prizes.