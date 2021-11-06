Families of club shooting victims speak out against violence, Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Violence at night clubs has been a recurring issue in Greenville County. The community and families of club shooting victims are urging for the violence to stop.

Tiangel Pone lost her brother just days ago, in a shooting at Club Reign.

Greenville Police and the coroner responded to a fight at the club during the early morning hours of November 1.

A man claiming to be a witness told 7NEWS one of the men involved in the argument approached the other party’s car and began shooting into it. Torri Adaryl Pone was killed.

Tiangel Pone and other family members of victims say they are concerned for the safety of the community.

“I feel like most of this stuff wouldn’t happen if they invested in their security,” Pone said.

Bruce Wilson, an activist in Greenville saying this problem can be fixed.

“You have to have a licensed security. That’s the only way this is going to work. But you have to make sure that security personnel checks everybody that comes into the club,” Wilson said.

He’s also urging law enforcement to be more present in the areas that seem to cause the most trouble.

“Everybody needs to be on board to make sure we have safe entertainment and make sure everyone can go home safely,” Wilson said.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis sent 7NEWS a statement in response saying, “We continue to work with county officials to close these clubs and for the ones that remain open to provide adequate security and personnel and safety measures.”

Wilson adding, “We’re not playing with this, no one‘s talking about it everybody wants to stay in their corner and point fingers.”

7NEWS spoke to the owner of Club Twist off-camera. He says he is completely on board for enhancing security and whatever it takes to make these clubs safer.