Families of victims of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp file suits against Academy Sports

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two more lawsuits have been filed against Academy Sports by the families of Todd Kohlhepp’s victims.

The families of Charlie Carver and Meagan Coxie filed lawsuits Friday.

Earlier this month, Cindy Coxie, mother of Johnny Coxie, was granted permission to sue Academy Sports.

She said the store broke federal gun sale laws by selling Dustin Lawson five weapons in a 10-month period.

The lawsuit said his choice of weapons, use of cash and nervous behavior were all red flags.

Lawson would later sell those guns to Kohlhepp.