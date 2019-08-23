Families of victims of serial killer Todd Kohlhepp file suits against Academy Sports

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Todd Christopher Kohlhepp_266817

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two more lawsuits have been filed against Academy Sports by the families of Todd Kohlhepp’s victims.

The families of Charlie Carver and Meagan Coxie filed lawsuits Friday.

Earlier this month, Cindy Coxie, mother of Johnny Coxie, was granted permission to sue Academy Sports.

She said the store broke federal gun sale laws by selling Dustin Lawson five weapons in a 10-month period.

The lawsuit said his choice of weapons, use of cash and nervous behavior were all red flags.

Lawson would later sell those guns to Kohlhepp.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store