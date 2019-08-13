Families told to move in 30 days from Greenwood mobile home park

Hodges, SC (WSPA) In Greenwood County, property managers for Mulberry Park told residents that they have 30 days to move out.

The management company saying that their hands are tied, they want the residents to have more time to move, but have to follow the owners request.

The people who live there say they need more time to find somewhere to live and so far, that request has fallen on deaf ears.

The park is actually owned by J & B Investments.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Elaine Barnett tells 7 News that the mobile home park is closing and those families will have to move.

Ms. Barnett says she’s sending out a letter to media tomorrow after her attorney reviews it. She says the letter will explain why all of htisis happening, but many of the people who live at Mulberry Park say they worry they’ll have nowhere to go.

The neighborhood friends the kids usually play with may not be their neighbors in 30 days.

“Well, I talked to the guidance counselor and she came out here personally today talking to me with the assistant principal and they’re trying to figure out what Greenwood District can do to help.”

Shanika Lee tells us. She and her husband Marquis say they’re concerned about pulling their kids out of the school they enjoy.

More than 20 residents who live in Mulberry Park received a letter on their front doors, saying in part that residents will have to vacate the property and move by September 15, 2019. The notice went to all mobile home renters and owners.

Courtesy: Elora Turner – Copy of letter put on Mulberry Park residents front doors



“I’m devistated I don’t know where were going to go. I just wish there was somebody that could help us, buy us more time. we need at least a year.” says Elora Turner. She is working night and day, making calls and asking for help.

Turner and husband are some of the few who own their home, saying it takes time to find a piece of property to buy and to get permits for their septic tanks.

They along with their neighbors reached out to the property owner, their district council member, an attorney and even the management company, so far, no luck.

Ms. Barnett says that those who can’t move in 30 days will have extra time if they call the property managers and work out a time line to move.

She also says that there are other mobile home facilities available for people to move into.

However, those in the community are planning a protest on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the Greenwood County Courthouse. They’re inviting the public to come out.

Residents set up a Facebook page to help with moving expenses https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-residents-of-mulberry-park&rcid=r01-156543964553-667a78a30363422f&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m