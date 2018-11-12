Families try to heal as lawmakers look into the deaths of two mental health patients Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. lawmakers looking into deaths of two mental health patients [ + - ] Video

COLUMBIA, SC - It's been 2 months since Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green died while being transported to a mental health hospital during Hurricane Florence.

Since their death, the two deputies transporting the patients have been fired. And a special Senate Corrections subcommittee has been created to investigate the tragedy.

The small group of lawmakers met Thursday to hear from law enforcement, the Department of Mental Health, and the families of the victims.

Connor Green-Johnson, the nephew of Nicolette Green, pleaded to the lawmakers to change state law. "My aunt Nene was treated like a criminal. Her life and rights were violated through the absence of two negligent deputies and an old outdated mental health care system."

The deputies driving Newton and Green drove into floodwaters. And white the deputies werea ble to escape, Green and Newton were restrained in the back of the van. Both women drowned.

Donnela Green-Johnson, Green's sister, recapped the last moments her family saw Nicolette.

"My niece saw the sheriff's van get there.. say goodbye to her mom and they saw them take her away," said Donnella Green-Johnson.

State law requires law enforcement to transport mental health patients for emergency admittance.

Wendy Newton's daughter and son took a few moments to speak to the media about the pain the family has been dealing with since Newton's death.

"My mom should be with us. She should have been at my niece's birthday party a few days ago. She should be here and this system of what happened it's wrong," said Charles Newton.

Testimony from the director of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and an attorney for the Newton family revealed to lawmakers that several things went wrong during the transport.

Tommy Brittain, attorney for the Newtons, described the cage the women were placed in and how lack of equipment led to the entrapment of Newton and Green.

"There was no plan to extricate a caged passenger through the second exit. No key. No combination. No bolt cutters. No nothing," Tommy Brittain emotionally explained to lawmakers.

The SC Sheriff's Association surveyed sheriff's departments across the state to find out just how many mental health transports were being done. 15 departments returned the surveys and based on that data those departments were responsible for more than 4000 mental health transports.

Jarrod Bruder with the association explained the issues with these findings. "The SC sheriffs have taken and I have shared that mental health transport should be treated as health care matters not law enforcement matters. Unfortunately our state laws do not agree."

Lawmakers plan to propose legislation that could change the current transportation process and prevent another tragedy.

Donnela Green-Johnson is hoping this tragedy helps change not only policies but the perception of men and women dealing with mental health issues. But for the families of Wendy and Nicolette, it's still a tragedy they are learning how to deal with everyday.

"I don't know what their excuses are, but there is no excuse."