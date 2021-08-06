Family and friends speak out after shooting tragedy on Southport Rd.

SPARTNABURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs your help after a man was killed inside his car while driving down the road Thursday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Southport Road.

Firefighters found Travis Draper shot and dead inside his car.

“Further investigation revealed that he suffered at least one gunshot wound,” Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

“It’s sad that we’re needed so quickly in matters like this,” Clevenger said.

Draper’s family says he was a husband and a father to three kids.

Clevenger said, “I’ve heard and seen about the community talking about ways we can help curb this violence but it seems like it keeps escalating and it needs to stop.”

One of his long time friends Earl Burgess says he was one of the best people he knew.

He really was an outstanding soul that lived with a specific purpose to be a good person and great father,” Burgess said.

His cousin B. Nard Dewberry says he wants justice for Draper, “The person that did this, you took a wonderful person from us, from his kids, his wife and family.”

Clevenger said voilence in Spartanburg has got to come to a stop.

“We need to start trying to identify how we’re going to deal with our differences where it doesn’t turn into a deadly altercation, and all too many times that’s what’s happening here lately,” Clevenger said.

Right now, the sheriffs office says this case is still under investigation. A suspect has not been identified and is asking the community to come forward with any information.