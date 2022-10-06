SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The family of a man who died at the Spartanburg County Detention Center wants to know more about what happened.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died on Monday.

The Racial Justice Network, along with the family of Lane, gathered in front of the detention center to express their concerns.

According to jail records, Lane died about six hours after being booked into the detention center.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division said agents will have a forensic pathologist perform the autopsy, along with a toxicology analysis.

Lane’s family said he was struggling with mental health issues and they are asking for more to be done.

“Not just here in South Carolina, it’s all over,” Lane’s mother Beverly Lane-Reese said. “They need to put funding in for people with mental illness where they can be treated accordingly. They’re human. They’re human beings and they need to be treated as such.”

The family says if they are not able to see body cam footage within a week they will protest outside the detention center.