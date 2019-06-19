Family asks that body cam footage be released after arrests

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- An Anderson woman said she shouldn’t have been arrested, and she thinks body cam footage will show that.

On Thursday, police said they were chasing a man who was wanted for trespassing. They said while running, the man took a gun out of his waistband and threw it on the ground.

Police said the suspect ran into a home. Family members who live in that house then got into a confrontation with police after they were ordered outside. Several people were arrested, accused of having drugs and resisting arrest. Aaliyan Chamblee, who recorded the incident on her phone and was arrested, said officers were out of line.

Derrick Wiley, 20, is one of the people who came outside the house upon the officers commands. Police said he was swinging his arms, and officers tried to arrest him because they were concerned about their safety.

“Really, you don’t know what dangers are facing you at that time,” said Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart.

The people at the home at the time felt like they were the ones in danger. In the cell phone video, Chamblee is heard shouting, “don’t shoot,” and asking officers to stop arresting Wiley. Chamblee said she was worried about her mother, who was also caught in a scuffle, because she is prone to heart attacks and seizures.

“I mean this is something that you would see… not here, you know what I’m saying? Not in Anderson,” Chamblee said.

Chamblee was cited for interfering in with a police officer. The incident report said she was grabbing onto an officer and trying to pull him off Wiley.

Activist Bruce Wilson said police mishandled the situation, and he’s asking the department to release the body camera footage.

“It’s an illegal arrest,” he said. “They arrested [Wiley] for walking out of his home.”

According to the police chief, Wiley was being combative, and the officers did what they were trained to do.

Wilson said the family is looking to sue over the situation and get the body camera footage released.

The police chief said the footage is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act because it will be used in court.

