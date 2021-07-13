Family displaced after storm knocks tree on house

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- An Anderson family is out of their home after a tree fell on it during a storm last night.

The couple that owns the house, Janet and Nelson Elwell, said they were asleep when a tree fell onto their house, tearing holes in their roof and causing rain to pour inside. No one was hurt.

They do have insurance and are expecting to stay in a hotel with their daughter, granddaughter and dog for at least five weeks as assessments and repairs are underway. They said it wasn’t even storming when they went to sleep, so the thunderous crash came as a shock.

“It sounded like a bomb went off….scared all of us,” said Janet Elwell.

The owner of local tree service Arbortech of Anderson said one way to prevent falling trees, especially big ones with wide canopies, is to have them trimmed because a thick canopy makes it easier for a strong wind to knock it over.