SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A family has been displaced after a fire that happened on Saturday.

The incident happened on Stone Dr., according to the American Red Cross.

Crews responded to a fire at Stone Drive on Saturday. (Photo: Cynthia Hammitt)

They are assisting a family of two adults and two children.

There is no word yet on what started the fire. No injuries were reported.

