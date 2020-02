PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – A family has been displaced by a house fire in Anderson.

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on 20 Road in Pendleton, was damaged by a fire Thursday evening.

The Pierceton Fire Department responded to the incident.

The Red Cross is helping four adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.