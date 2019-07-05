Family, friends to honor teen killed in Dec. crash in Taylors with balloon release

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – Family and friends of a teen killed in a crash in Taylors this past December are remembering their loved today, on what would have been his 18th birthday.
We reported earlier that Joshua Daniel Burgess, of Greenville, was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened on Wade Hampton Boulevard in front of the North Hampton Market shopping plaza. Four other people were injured in that crash.
Burgess’ father, Dan Burgess posted a photo and the following message on his Facebook page recently, announcing a balloon release in his son’s honor would happen today at 5 p.m.
“This was Josh last year on his birthday ( July 5th). This year is not going to be the same. In fact it will be very hard, so far this week has been hard. We want all of Josh’s friends and family (if able) to buy a balloon and release it at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. I ask that you video your balloon release and share it on social media and tag me and Bonnie so we can see. I hope to see the sky full of balloons. It will also be interesting to see the furthest location. We love you all and thank you for your continued prayers and support.”– Dan Burgess