Family, friends to honor teen killed in Dec. crash in Taylors with balloon release

TAYLORS, SC (WSPA) – Family and friends of a teen killed in a crash in Taylors this past December are remembering their loved today, on what would have been his 18th birthday.

We reported earlier that Joshua Daniel Burgess, of Greenville, was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened on Wade Hampton Boulevard in front of the North Hampton Market shopping plaza. Four other people were injured in that crash.

Burgess’ father, Dan Burgess posted a photo and the following message on his Facebook page recently, announcing a balloon release in his son’s honor would happen today at 5 p.m.