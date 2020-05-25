Family, friends want justice after 2 killed at party in Union Co.

UNION CO., S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News spoke with a close friend of a man who was shot and killed at a massive block party in Union County over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Dover Road Saturday night. Deputies say nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. That included 21-year-old Curtis Bomar.

“When you saw him, your eyes brightened up. He was such a sweet person and he was a happy person. If you had a down day, he would come and make sure he was the sunshine of your day,” Katlyne Jeter said.

Jeter told 7 News she doesn’t know a life without her god-brother Curtis Bomar.

“He was definitely my best friend,” she said.

Jeter and Bomar did a lot of things together. In fact, they were at the party together on Saturday when the unthinkable happened.

“I’m still not believing it’s him. I don’t believe that that’s him,” Jeter said.

Shots rang out and everyone went running. Sadly, Bomar was hit.

“I gave him a hug and I said ‘I love you,’ and the last words I heard from him were ‘I love you more,” Jeter said.

It’s something Jeter said she never expected, saying the party was supposed to be a family-friendly gathering, and she doesn’t understand what the motive for a shooting like this would’ve been.

“First time in a long time–since the pandemic–that anyone from Spartanburg has gotten together,” she said. “Grandpas, grandmas, uncles, aunts that were out there that could’ve had their lives taken from stray gunshots.”

Bomar wasn’t the only one shot. Deputies say five people were hurt while Bomar and a 17-year-old named Jabbrie Brandon were killed.

Two suspects have been arrested since the incident, but, so far, no one is charged with the deaths of the two young men.

“Guns are not a game. Guns are not anything to play with. We see it everyday: someone dies from a fatal gunshot,” Jeter said.

Now, Jeter said she wants whoever shot her friend to face the consequences.

“I want justice for him. I want to see justice for everybody that was hurt–whether they got shot, whether they were trampled over just trying to run, in fear for their lives–I want to see justice. I want to see this stop,” she said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office told 7 News the investigation is ongoing, and more charges or arrests could be possible.