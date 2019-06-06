Family gathers to remember Leonna Wright on 4 year anniversary of disappearance Copyright by WSPA - All rights reserved Video

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) - It has been four years since baby Leonna Wright disappeared from her mother's apartment in Pendleton.

Friends and family gathered in Anderson County on Thursday to remember Wright.

"In a community where babies disappear, accountability is key," said Traci Fant, community activist with Freedom Fighters.

Wright was 1-year-old when she disappeared.

Deputies said she was in the custody of Travis Jones while her mother was at a party.

When her mother returned, Wright was gone.

"Whatever happened that night, whether it was an accident or intentional, there is no accountability and accountability is key to everything," Fant said.

In August of 2018, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office named Jones a suspect for the very first time.

"There's certainly a lot of things we know about this case, but we all know it's not always what you know, it's what you can prove," said Sheriff Chad McBride.

McBride told 7News they are still working to find that last piece of proof and are pursuing fresh information that hopefully will bring them positive results.

"She is the victim here, and she deserves for the community to stand up and say, 'Not in this community will this type of thing be allowed just because you refuse to talk and acknowledge what you've done that you get a pass,'" Fant said.

There is a $10,000 reward from Freedom Fighters and CrimeStoppers for information that leads to an arrest in the case. The number for CrimeStoppers is 888-CRIME-SC.