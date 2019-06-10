Family helped by Red Cross after apartment fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood City Fire Department officials said the American Red Cross is assisting victims of an apartment fire that happened Sunday night.

According to the fire department’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to Phoenix Place Apartments just before 5:20 p.m.

When crews arrived on-scene, they saw black smoke coming from one of the apartments.

According to the post, firefighters found a kitchen fire and were able to quickly put it out.

No injuries were reported.

According to an American Red Cross news release, they are helping the victims — one adult and two children — by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and other essential items.