Family mourns 3 killed in Abbeville shooting

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Abbeville County family gathered to mourn 3 of their loved ones on Thursday.

Space was tight under the pavilion at Wilson Hill Park as dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of Shirley Jean Jones, 62, and her two grandsons Johntavier Moss, 24, and Steven Tinch, 26.

All three were killed in a shooting on Sunday.

“It hurts so bad,” said Pearly Goodwin. “You don’t even know which one to mourn for first.”

Goodwin says her baby sister Shirley was a pillar of the community and a woman known to open her heart and her home to everyone.

Goodwin says her sister’s home is where her nephews, Steven and Johntavier, would spend most their time.

“They were going to spend the night if they had to sleep on the floor because they had to be next to their grandma,” she said.

Goodwin says the senseless tragedy is too much for her family to bear.

“It so hard,” Goodwin told 7News. “I don’t know where we are going to start. I don’t know how we are going to heal.”

Goodwin wants the vigil to send a message that her family will not be broken by the violent acts of others and she hopes it’s the first step towards a long road of healing.

“I try to live a Christian life and I know forgiving is the first step, but right now I don’t know if I can fully forgive him,” Goodwin said.

Funeral arrangements haven’t been set.

Goodwin says the other person injured in the shooting was a family member. He has since been released from the hospital.

Goodwin tells 7News her family didn’t have any ties to the suspect, Elijah Head.

Head is charged with 3 counts of Murder and 1 count of Attempted Murder.