Family mourns man killed in car crash on Christmas

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA)- An Upstate family is mourning their loved one this Christmas after he died in a car crash.

Mario Suber, 29, died after the SUV he was in veered off the left side of the road on I-385 southbound around 2-20 a.m. before turning over and rolling off the right side of the road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Three other passengers weren’t injured.

“I was very heartbroken because I knew him since he’d been in this world,” said Suber’s cousin Calista Rice.

Rice said it’s been especially hard to lose him on the holiday.

“It’s tough for his grandmother, his brother, his aunt and the rest of the Williams family,” she said.

Family members said he’s going to be missed.

“A fun, loving person…kept you laughing” said cousin Felisa Suber. “He was just lovable.

“He was just great,” said Suber’s aunt, Cynthia Suber. “I’m going to miss him really dearly.”

Rice asked for prayers during this difficult time.

“Ask the community to come together and pray for the Suber family and the Williams family,” she said.

“I would just ask that everybody would just give the family their respect,” said Felisa Suber.

Family members said Suber leaves behind a five year old son.

The crash is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.