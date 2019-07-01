Family mourns teenage shooting victim, pleads for answers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Family and friends gathered to mourn a teenager killed in a shooting Thursday night in Greenville County.

On Sunday, during the candlelight vigil for Damoni Barker’s mother, Melissa Bell, begged the community to please come forward with information about her son’s senseless death.

Investigators say Barker was shot inside a home on Verner Springs Road.

No one has been arrested in the 19-year-old’s death. However, his family is certain someone knows who is responsible.

The teenager’s family says they can’t begin grieving until justice is served in his death.

“Myself… I haven’t really been doing too good because he was my baby,” said Careema Harris, Barker’s sister. “Definitely it was devastating when it happened. It’s surreal. I don’t believe it. I can’t even fathom what he went through in his last moments when his life was taken.”

Investigators have ruled Barker’s death a homicide.

If you know any information you are asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.