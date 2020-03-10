Family needs help from community after son loses ability to walk

HENDERSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 13 year-old Javon Clark loves spending time with his family outdoors.

According to his parents he can always be found with a smile on his face.

They say when he was between the ages of four and five years old they noticed that he was not running as fast as other children his age.

Pediatricians told his parents that he was just a late bloomer and it will get better with time, but they were not satisfied with that answer.

Jessica Campbell, Javon’s mother says the diagnosis was something deeper so she searched online and found a rare disease that matched all of Javon’s symptoms.

“When we found it on the internet it hit the pit of my stomach,” Campbell said. ” You begin a grieving process immediately,” she said.

After searching, Javons parents took him to a specialist where they officially diagnosed him with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, also known as DMD.

DMD is a rare disease that causes muscles to slowly degenerate and weaken which could make it hard to walk or run, but in Javon’s case he can do neither.

“He lost his ability to walk about four years ago and since that time it’s been a challenge, he’s a growing boy,” Campbell said.

Not only has this disease affected Javon’s life but it has affected his entire family.

One huge barrier that makes life even harder on the family is not having a wheelchair accessible van.

His parents said it’s tough loading and unloading him from the van because they have to take a seven feet ramp out of their trunk to wheel his chair out.

Then Earl Clark, Javon’s father, lifts him out of the back seat into the van. This process is repeated for every family outing.

The family said a wheelchair accessible van would allow Javon to explore the world beyond his usual doctor appointments.

That’s why the family started a fund raiser to help raise money for this van.

Through the Jet Foundation, they have already raise half of their $16,000 goal and hope to raise the rest at a fundraiser this weekend.