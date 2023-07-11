SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) For Rashard Wright’s family, it was his character that they’ll remember the most.

“He didn’t care who you were, my son has autism, he loved him the same, just like he did his brother and his uncle with special needs, he treated everybody with love and respect,” said Latasha Gooden, family friend.

For his football family, it was his determination.

“Honor roll, tough exterior, but a heart full of gold,” said Reggie Shaw, head football coach at Byrnes High School.

The Spartanburg County coroner said Wright was shot at the Culpepper Landing Apartments in Duncan on Saturday. He died in the hospital.

“I don’t even know how to explain it I’m just so angry,” said Shar’bre Wright, Wright’s older brother.

“It’s never that serious to pull a gun out,” said Shar’Breasia Wright, Wright’s sister.

“It took one bullet to change everything, one bullet,” said Wright.

Wright played football at Byrnes High School, and those who loved him said he was passionate about the sport.

“You could just see the love that was in him no matter on the field, off the field and we just want to continue to carry that on,” said Gooden.

Now, as his family grieves, they hope their story will serve as a reminder to hold your loved ones close.

“Never be scared to tell your kids you love them,” said Wright’s father.

“Like I’m in a dream and I can’t wake up out of it, just so unreal,” said Cheilon Whitesides, Wright’s mother.

Wright’s family said they’re planning on starting a scholarship and foundation in his memory. They are also planning on holding a balloon release this Friday, July 14, at Byrnes High School at 7 P.M.

We reached out to the Duncan Police Department, and they have not released any additional information about a suspect.