Family of 1995 homicide case victim to hold news conference next week at the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office

by: WSPA Staff

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A news conference has been scheduled for Tuesday in regard to the 1995 homicide case of Richard Martin.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Martin, 24, was found with injuries on Welcome Road in Anderson County on Sept. 2, 1995.

He was then taken to an area hospital where he later died from injuries.

Martin’s death was ruled a homicide and remains unsolved.

According to the release, Martin’s family we be holding a press conference at the sheriff’s office to discuss a reward being offered for more information leading to an arrest in the case.

